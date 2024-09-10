Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $17.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $350.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.32. The company has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

