Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $3.99 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $291.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

