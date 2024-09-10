Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day moving average is $58.50.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
