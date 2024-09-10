Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,540 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,893,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,639,000 after purchasing an additional 255,949 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,335,000 after purchasing an additional 672,087 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

