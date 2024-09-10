Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 423 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Danaher by 18.5% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 93,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,274,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in Danaher by 584.4% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,743 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 22.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 97,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,973 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.94.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $273.09 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.96. The firm has a market cap of $197.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

