DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Plans $0.02 Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KSM remained flat at $10.11 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,652. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
