DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Plans $0.02 Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSM remained flat at $10.11 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,652. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.