East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 90.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,160 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.59 and a 12-month high of $89.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

