Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 million, a PE ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 1.06. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Educational Development
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.