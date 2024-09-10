Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 million, a PE ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 1.06. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Educational Development worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

