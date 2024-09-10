Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stock Holdings Cut by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lessened its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,636 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,106,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,490,000 after purchasing an additional 315,645 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,067,000 after acquiring an additional 979,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,168,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,190,000 after purchasing an additional 65,894 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 16.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,061,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,485,000 after purchasing an additional 298,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $44,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Element Solutions Price Performance

ESI opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.95 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

