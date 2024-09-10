Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2,166.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $543.66 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.38 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $126.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $533.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.95.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

