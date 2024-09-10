Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Acquires 6,928 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for about 6.0% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,929,000 after purchasing an additional 310,728 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of DexCom by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 323,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,723 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in DexCom by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 62.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 357,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,520,000 after buying an additional 137,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Baird R W lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,311 shares of company stock worth $234,214 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

