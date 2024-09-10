Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Sells 1,200 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,651 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Shell were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,823,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,501,768,000 after acquiring an additional 429,528 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,180,000 after acquiring an additional 772,736 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,173,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143,910 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,446,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,989,000 after purchasing an additional 28,818 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Shell by 83.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 993,342 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shell Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $67.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $212.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average is $70.43.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.