Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Sells 6,080 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for about 1.9% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Schlumberger by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,137,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,346,000 after buying an additional 396,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.2 %

SLB opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

