Elrond Price Hits $26.77 on Top Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.77 or 0.00046407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $733.44 million and $12.64 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000112 BTC.
About Elrond
EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 27,396,031 coins. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com. Elrond’s official message board is multiversx.com/blog. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Elrond Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
