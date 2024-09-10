Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion and approximately $396,679.90 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for $200.35 or 0.00353706 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.29255545 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $396,695.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enegra (EGX) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enegra (EGX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

