Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.79

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 340545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.
Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enel SpA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.1248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd.
Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.
