Energi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $408,876.72 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0725 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $408,876.72 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00042207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00015556 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 80,744,273 coins and its circulating supply is 80,744,321 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

