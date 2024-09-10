EOS (EOS) Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000851 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $61.76 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000691 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001393 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

