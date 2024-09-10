Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

EL opened at $86.91 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.68.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

