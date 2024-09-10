ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.144 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN’s previous dividend of $0.11.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Stock Performance

Shares of MVRL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,519. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of mortgage REITs. Leverage is reset quarterly. MVRL was launched on Jun 2, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

