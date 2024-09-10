Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $14 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,302 shares during the period. Vontier accounts for 2.0% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $13,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Vontier stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.47. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Vontier had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

