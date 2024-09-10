Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $25.15 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,033 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 3.6% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $74.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.