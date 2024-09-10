Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $318,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 6,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.31.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $336.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $162.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

