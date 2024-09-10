Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,368 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,439 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth $60,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth $64,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 134.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair lowered Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

Amedisys Price Performance

Amedisys stock opened at $97.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.76 and its 200 day moving average is $94.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $89.55 and a one year high of $98.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $591.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.34 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 4.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

