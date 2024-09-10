Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of CONSOL Energy worth $9,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CEIX. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on CONSOL Energy from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $91.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.73. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $114.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.55.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 30.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $169,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,710,430.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

