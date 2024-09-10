Eurocell plc (ECEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Eurocell Stock Performance

Shares of ECEL opened at GBX 160 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 146.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 134.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27. Eurocell has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 169 ($2.21). The stock has a market cap of £166.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,418.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eurocell from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Insider Activity

In other Eurocell news, insider Iraj Amiri purchased 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £2,111.20 ($2,760.82). Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eurocell

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

