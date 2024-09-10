Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 131040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

