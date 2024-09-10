Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $148.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Expedia Group stock opened at $132.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.79. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 93.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

