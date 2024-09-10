FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 305 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 102,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Mastercard by 32.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 28,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 28.9% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 386,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $170,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard by 41.7% during the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,585,476.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,585,476.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,051,467 shares of company stock valued at $479,126,615 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $487.06 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.88.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

