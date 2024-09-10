FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $227,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,524,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,589,000 after purchasing an additional 448,368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,336,000 after buying an additional 3,230,919 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,867,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,006,000 after buying an additional 140,394 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,241,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,865,000 after buying an additional 69,346 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,386,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,449,000 after buying an additional 35,124 shares during the period.

BSV stock opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.65 and a 200-day moving average of $76.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

