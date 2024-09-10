FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $502.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $505.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.44. The company has a market capitalization of $454.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

