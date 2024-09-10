FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 312 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 60.8% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in International Business Machines by 10.8% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $3,017,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,861,000 after buying an additional 19,175 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock opened at $203.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.66. The stock has a market cap of $187.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

