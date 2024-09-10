FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 449 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,166,000. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 742,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,729.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 44,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $2,439,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $166.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

