FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,471,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after buying an additional 146,971 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $991,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,144,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock opened at $299.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.43. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $309.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

