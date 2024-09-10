Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Position Boosted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGM. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 194.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Insider Activity at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In related news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total transaction of $126,416.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $595,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $181.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.13. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $140.44 and a 52 week high of $217.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.46). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $406.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on AGM

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.