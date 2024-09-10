Fellaz Price Hits $2.34 on Top Exchanges (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Fellaz token can now be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00004057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fellaz has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and $2.52 million worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fellaz has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000117 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.07 or 0.00267436 BTC.
Fellaz Token Profile
Fellaz was first traded on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 471,874,940 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz.
Buying and Selling Fellaz
