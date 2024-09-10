Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $1.34

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00002312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $325.22 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00042207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00015556 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.