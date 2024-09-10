Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $160.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.48. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $118.39 and a 12-month high of $181.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

