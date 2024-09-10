Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,677,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ONEQ opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.56. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $73.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

