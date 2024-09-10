Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,487 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Sachetta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sachetta LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,960,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,816,000 after buying an additional 672,872 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,689,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,774,000 after buying an additional 111,480 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,874,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after buying an additional 65,956 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,868,000 after buying an additional 628,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,440,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,357,000 after buying an additional 18,964 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

