First Interstate Bank Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

