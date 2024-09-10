First Interstate Bank Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Interstate Bank reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.6% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $244.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $138.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

