First Interstate Bank Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Interstate Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $89.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $97.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.83.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

