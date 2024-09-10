First Interstate Bank Sells 457 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Interstate Bank lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. American National Bank increased its position in AbbVie by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 9.7% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCG Investment Co bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $1,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.5 %

ABBV opened at $196.37 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.85 and a twelve month high of $199.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.40 and a 200-day moving average of $174.74. The stock has a market cap of $346.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.