Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Position Cut by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $10,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $102.15 on Tuesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $99.24 and a twelve month high of $143.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.0206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

FMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

