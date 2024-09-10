Fortive’s (FTV) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTV. TD Cowen upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.23.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $72.31 on Friday. Fortive has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $87.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average is $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $2,218,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 82,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Fortive by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

