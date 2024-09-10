Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Trading 3% Higher

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.49. 73,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 384,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 18.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 8.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 82.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

