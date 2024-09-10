FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,375 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSPF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,271,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,010,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,037,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $290.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.