FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up 0.8% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $144.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.08. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $150.17.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.