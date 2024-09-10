Fusionist (ACE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $79.70 Million

Fusionist (ACE) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Fusionist has a total market cap of $79.70 million and approximately $10.60 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fusionist has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fusionist token can now be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00003754 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fusionist alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000110 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Fusionist

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,356,687 tokens. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 37,356,687 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.02961909 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $8,277,920.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusionist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusionist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.